ABC Celebrating July 4th with “America’s Funniest Videos” Mini-Marathon

This July 4th, ABC is wanting to celebrate America…’s funniest home videos.

  • The longest running primetime show in ABC’s history, America’s Funniest Home Videos,  is celebrating this July 4th with a mini marathon.
  • Starting at 8/7c on Thursday, July 4th, three back-to-back episodes of AFV will air on ABC as a lighthearted tribute to America.
  • If away from your TV, you can also watch live on the ABC app or ABC.com.

