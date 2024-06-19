ABC Celebrating July 4th with “America’s Funniest Videos” Mini-Marathon

This July 4th, ABC is wanting to celebrate America…’s funniest home videos.
What’s Happening:
- The longest running primetime show in ABC’s history, America’s Funniest Home Videos, is celebrating this July 4th with a mini marathon.
- Starting at 8/7c on Thursday, July 4th, three back-to-back episodes of AFV will air on ABC as a lighthearted tribute to America.
- If away from your TV, you can also watch live on the ABC app or ABC.com.
