Several Members Of “Modern Family” Cast Reunite For New TV Spot

Fans of Modern Family are getting the reunion that they’ve been hoping for since the series ended back in 2020 – kind of – as several of the cast have reunited to reprise their characters for a new ad.

What’s Happening:

reunion of sorts, as some of the cast – namely Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have gathered together to reprise their roles from the hit The reunion however, is not for any kind of television special or feature film, but instead for an advertisement for the popular communication software, WhatsApp.

The 30-second spot opens with Phil, Claire and Cam gushing about a “precious” photo of Haley and Dylan’s twins. Enter Mitchell who is quite unhappy he did not receive the photo because he had been left off the family group chat. “Shame, shame,” scolds Mitchell, to which Cam responds, “It’s not you. It’s your new phone.”

After the spot went live, Stonestreet took to social media to share an image of the foursome, adding that it was “fun getting some of the band back together.”

Modern Family was an American sitcom created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan for ABC. It aired for eleven seasons and 250 episodes, from September 23, 2009 to April 8, 2020, following the lives of three diverse family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles, who are interrelated through their patriarch, Jay Pritchett.

Lloyd and Levitan conceived the series while sharing stories of their own "modern families." Modern Family employs an ensemble cast and is presented in a mockumentary style, with the characters frequently speaking directly to the camera in confessional interview segments. An eleventh and final season premiered on September 25, 2019, with the series finale airing on April 8, 2020.

Modern Family was highly acclaimed by critics throughout its first few seasons, and has amassed a fan following that has been hoping for some kind of reunion since the series ended a few years ago.