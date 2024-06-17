ABC 7 Chicago to Broadcast Live from the 53rd Annual Chicago Pride Parade

On Sunday, June 30th, ABC 7 Chicago will celebrate the 53rd Annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast.

What’s Happening:

ABC 7 celebrates the 53rd Annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast, Sunday, June 30th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ABC 7’s Tanja Babich, Hosea Sanders and Jason Knowles host the Chicago Pride Parade broadcast with Knowles capturing all the action live from the street.

LGBTQIA+ community advocates join the festivities, including Cody LaGrow (Emmy Award-winning journalist), Kim Hunt (Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame and senior director of AIDS Initiative Chicago).

Members of the ABC 7 Chicago Eyewitness News team including Ravi Baichwal, Rob Elgas, Jasmine Minor and Tre Ward are scheduled to ride on the ABC 7 float.

The parade will also exclusively stream on ABC 7’s Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and ABC News Live on Hulu

What They’re Saying:

John Idler, president and general manager of ABC 7 Chicago: “ABC 7 is proud of our long-standing commitment to Pride, and we are thrilled again to be the station presenting two hours of live parade coverage on multiple platforms. ABC 7 celebrates cultural inclusion and acceptance and the vibrant LGBTQAI+ community that is so important to our city.”

About the 53rd Annual Pride Parade:

The 53rd Annual Pride Parade features actress, writer and comedian Fortune Feimster as this year’s grand marshal. The 2024 parade theme is “Pride is Power.”

The Pride Parade kicks off this year from Sheridan and Broadway, travels through the Northalsted, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods and ends on Cannon Drive.

The parade features colorful floats, decorated vehicles, musical talent, walking contingents and local government officials all in support of the LGBTQAI+ community.