ABC 7 Chicago to Broadcast Live from the 53rd Annual Chicago Pride Parade

On Sunday, June 30th, ABC 7 Chicago will celebrate the 53rd Annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast.
What’s Happening:
- ABC 7 celebrates the 53rd Annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast, Sunday, June 30th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- ABC 7’s Tanja Babich, Hosea Sanders and Jason Knowles host the Chicago Pride Parade broadcast with Knowles capturing all the action live from the street.
- LGBTQIA+ community advocates join the festivities, including Cody LaGrow (Emmy Award-winning journalist), Kim Hunt (Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame and senior director of AIDS Initiative Chicago).
- Members of the ABC 7 Chicago Eyewitness News team including Ravi Baichwal, Rob Elgas, Jasmine Minor and Tre Ward are scheduled to ride on the ABC 7 float.
- The parade will also exclusively stream on ABC 7’s Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and ABC News Live on Hulu.
What They’re Saying:
- John Idler, president and general manager of ABC 7 Chicago: “ABC 7 is proud of our long-standing commitment to Pride, and we are thrilled again to be the station presenting two hours of live parade coverage on multiple platforms. ABC 7 celebrates cultural inclusion and acceptance and the vibrant LGBTQAI+ community that is so important to our city.”
About the 53rd Annual Pride Parade:
- The 53rd Annual Pride Parade features actress, writer and comedian Fortune Feimster as this year’s grand marshal. The 2024 parade theme is “Pride is Power.”
- The Pride Parade kicks off this year from Sheridan and Broadway, travels through the Northalsted, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods and ends on Cannon Drive.
- The parade features colorful floats, decorated vehicles, musical talent, walking contingents and local government officials all in support of the LGBTQAI+ community.
