“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Announces List of Summer Guests Hosts

Jimmy Kimmel might be taking the summer off, but he’s leaving the keys to his show in great hands.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has announced the list of guest hosts taking over the reins of Jimmy Kimmel Live this summer.
- A rotating list of guest hosts will sit behind the desk as Kimmel steps away for summer vacation.
- Starting June 24th, Martin Short will host for a week of shows.
- Short’s guests will include his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.
- Other hosts set to take over the desk this summer include Anthony Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live airs every weeknight on ABC.
