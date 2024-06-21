“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Announces List of Summer Guests Hosts

Jimmy Kimmel might be taking the summer off, but he’s leaving the keys to his show in great hands.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has announced the list of guest hosts taking over the reins of Jimmy Kimmel Live this summer.
  • A rotating list of guest hosts will sit behind the desk as Kimmel steps away for summer vacation.
  • Starting June 24th, Martin Short will host for a week of shows.
  • Short’s guests will include his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.
  • Other hosts set to take over the desk this summer include Anthony Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live airs every weeknight on ABC.

