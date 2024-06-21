“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Announces List of Summer Guests Hosts

Jimmy Kimmel might be taking the summer off, but he’s leaving the keys to his show in great hands.

What’s Happening:

ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live this summer.

this summer. A rotating list of guest hosts will sit behind the desk as Kimmel steps away for summer vacation.

Starting June 24th, Martin Short will host for a week of shows.

Short’s guests will include his Only Murders in the Building

Other hosts set to take over the desk this summer include Anthony Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs every weeknight on ABC.

