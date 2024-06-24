NFL FLAG Championships Heading to ESPN, ABC, and More Disney Platforms

First ever NFL FLAG Championships set to air on ESPN this summer.

What’s Happening:

Youth athletes from across the country (and the globe) are set to compete in the NFL FLAG Championships next month, presented by Toyota.

This inaugural event will be presented by ESPN and the NFL from Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st.

ESPN will showcase 32 games across the three days, focusing on the 18U girls and 15U boys’ single elimination tournaments.

Both championship games will air on ABC Disney+ Disney Channel

What They’re Saying:

Julie Sobieski, ESPN Senior Vice President of League Programming and Acquisitions: “Combining ESPN and Disney platforms with the NFL’s commitment to flag football, the NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota will be the showcase event of the summer for the world’s fastest growing sport. Through our presentation and robust global distribution, we will spotlight the incredibly talented boys and girls within the tournament, while also highlighting the exciting, inclusive, and accessible nature of the sport. We look forward to being a gateway for many fans, including the peers of the participating athletes, to experience competitive flag football for the first time.”

