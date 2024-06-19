Tony Yacenda to Direct Pilot Episode of New Hulu Comedy Series “Chad Powers”

American Vandal co-creator Tony Yacenda is set to direct the pilot episode of the Hulu comedy series Chad Powers, according to Deadline.

In addition to directing the pilot episode of Chad Powers , Yacenda will also executive produce the new Hulu series.

, Yacenda will also executive produce the new Hulu series. The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN

Following a college quarterback whose career is cut short due to bad behavior, the player will disguise himself as Chad Powers (Powell) and walk onto a struggling Southern football team.

Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn will also feature in the series.

Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

