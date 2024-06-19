Tony Yacenda to Direct Pilot Episode of New Hulu Comedy Series “Chad Powers”

American Vandal co-creator Tony Yacenda is set to direct the pilot episode of the Hulu comedy series Chad Powers, according to Deadline.
- In addition to directing the pilot episode of Chad Powers, Yacenda will also executive produce the new Hulu series.
- The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN+, is co-created and executive produced by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron.
- Following a college quarterback whose career is cut short due to bad behavior, the player will disguise himself as Chad Powers (Powell) and walk onto a struggling Southern football team.
- Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn will also feature in the series.
- Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.
