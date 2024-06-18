Hulu Signs New Deal with Documentarian Jennings Brown

The streaming giant’s new deal with Jennings Brown is set to bring new investigative media to the platform.

Brown is a documentary producer, podcaster, journalist, and founder of the production company Nocturne.

The Gateway: Teal Swan, Brown’s first investigative podcast, was adapted into Freeform’s The Deep End in 2022. He was development executive producer.

Brown was also a producer on the Revelations podcast with Blumhouse and Spotify. The podcast followed his three years of reporting on allegations of sex abuse and trafficking within the spiritual group Fellowship of Friends.

In partnership with HyperObject, Brown is currently working on a project for Hulu.

Jennings Brown previously served as a senior reporter at Gizmodo as well as an editor at Esquire.

