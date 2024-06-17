Celebrate New Doc “Brats” With Nine 80’s Classics Now Streaming On Hulu

With the success of the new documentary on Hulu, Brats, fans can now watch a number of ‘80s classics streaming now on the platform.

In honor of the BRATS documentary, which has been trending at the #1 spot on Hulu since its debut, Hulu subscribers can revisit iconic 1980s films that shaped a generation. Enjoy classics like About Last Night, Betsy's Wedding, Blue City, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and more.

About Last Night

In this adaptation of David Mamet's hit 1974 off-Broadway play "Sexual Perversity in Chicago," Danny (Rob Lowe) and Bernie (James Belushi) are a couple of single guys who live in the Windy City and struggle to balance their desire for sex with the possibility of love. When Danny meets cute Debbie (Demi Moore) at a bar the friends frequent in Chicago's luxurious Gold Coast, the two start a sexually charged courtship that leaves jangled nerves and questioned motives all around.

Betsy’s Wedding

Jake (Dylan Walsh) and Betsy (Molly Ringwald) are a young couple looking to tie the knot. Content with an understated, intimate wedding, Jake and Betsy's plans go out the window when Betsy's working-class folks, Eddie (Alan Alda) and Lola (Madeline Kahn), feel compelled to go over the top after they meet Harry and Nancy, Jake's high-class parents. In need of financial help, Eddie enlists a shady in-law (Joe Pesci) for assistance, which only exacerbates matters.

Blue City

The late mayor's angry son (Judd Nelson) cleans up his corrupt Florida town with another guy (David Caruso) and girl (Ally Sheedy).

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) has an uncanny skill at cutting classes and getting away with it. Intending to make one last duck-out before graduation, Ferris calls in sick, "borrows" a Ferrari, and embarks on a one-day journey through the streets of Chicago. On Ferris' trail is high school principal Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), determined to catch him in the act.

Fresh Horses

An Ohio engineering student (Andrew McCarthy) falls in love with a country girl (Molly Ringwald) rumored to be 16 and married.

Say Anything

In a charming, critically acclaimed tale of first love, Lloyd (John Cusack), an eternal optimist, seeks to capture the heart of Diane (Ione Skye), an unattainable high-school beauty and straight-A student. It surprises just about everyone when she returns the sentiment. But Diane's overly possessive, divorced father (John Mahoney) doesn't approve and it will take more than the power of love to conquer all.

St. Elmo’s Fire

A group of recent college graduates embark on a series of misadventures in the real world. There's Kirby (Emilio Estevez), a waiter who wants to be a lawyer; Kevin (Andrew McCarthy), a moody writer who yearns for the wild Jules (Demi Moore) ; Alec (Judd Nelson), whose political aspirations alienate his girlfriend, Leslie (Ally Sheedy); and Wendy (Mare Winningham), a quiet girl in love with Billy (Rob Lowe), who juggles roles as husband, dad and drunk. Together they grapple with adulthood.

TAPS

Bunker Hill Military Academy has been targeted by real estate developers for demolition. The students, outraged at the thought of their school being turned into condominiums, vow to fight back. Led by Cadet Maj. Brian Moreland (Timothy Hutton), they stage a school-wide rebellion that ends with them in charge of the campus. After winning over the headmaster (George C. Scott), Brian and his fellow cadets, Alex (Sean Penn) and David (Tom Cruise), face their toughest battle yet — with the Army.

Weird Science

Teen misfits Gary (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) design their ideal woman on a computer, and a freak electrical accident brings her to life in the form of the lovely, superhuman Lisa (Kelly LeBrock). She outfits Gary and Wyatt in cool clothes, surprises them with a Porsche and helps them stand up to jerks Ian (Robert Downey Jr.) and Max (Robert Rusler). But, all the while, the boys must hide Lisa's existence from Chet (Bill Paxton), Wyatt's nightmare of a big brother.