Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its July 2024 new additions, including new seasons of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Futurama, and UnPrisoned, plus the true-crime docuseries Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this July.

Hulu Originals

Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere – July 3

While Oh Wansoo and her husband Kim Yongkook might seem like the perfect couple, there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye. The heir to one of Korea’s top conglomerates, Yongkook has long been unfaithful to Wansoo. Well aware of her husband’s affairs, Wansoo has worked hard to try and keep their marriage together, but when a mysterious new bodyguard appears as part of her protection detail, her loyalties will be tested for the first time. Somehow familiar, Seo Doyoon is sworn to keep Wansoo safe, but could his appearance and an ulterior motive end up threatening everything Wansoo has worked so hard for?

Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere – July 4

Adapted from the popular manga by Hitoshi Iwasaki, the series will follow Yoji Minamimaru, an absent-minded university student who discovers he has the seemingly useless power of being able to make a hole in anything. Affectionately called Nanmaru by his friends, Minamimaru will suddenly find himself at the center of a potentially world-ending crisis with nothing but his useless power to help.

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries – July 11

From award-winning executive producers Dakota and Elle Fanning, showrunner Dani Sloane, and director Abby Fuller, comes “Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer,” a fascinating new perspective on the woman whose crime hunting innovations changed history. To stop serial killers, psychiatric nurse and professor Dr. Ann Burgess must first learn to think like one. With unprecedented access to the mastermind behind the development of modern serial-killer profiling, the series tells Burgess’ tenacious story and her compassion for victims which puts her at the center of America’s most infamous true-crime cases. From the widely known Ed Kemper and Ted Bundy to lesser-known cases like the Ski Mask Rapist, Burgess investigates and studies the damaged psyches of victims and their attackers, putting two halves of the same story together to catch a killer. Largely an unsung heroine until now, Dr. Burgess impacted not only the FBI, she also radically championed the plight of women in America.

Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2 – July 15

In New York City, Monkey finds a path to escape his life of killing, while Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in life. But what will it cost them to undo the past? "In New York City, Monkey struggles against his darker nature while he tries to escape his life of killing.

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 2 – July 17

The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional –OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2 – July 18

“How I Caught My Killer” is a true-crime docu-series that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre. Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder…these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime. Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice. Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.

Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1 – July 23

Hosted by Kate Upton, “Dress My Tour” takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries. The series follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on the raw, emotional journey of creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of the music world's biggest names like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win the $100,000 prize.

Futurama: Season 12 Premiere – July 29

Following Hulu's critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance.

Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries – July 30

“Betrayal: A Father’s Secret,” is the highly anticipated second season of ABC News Studios’ hit docuseries “Betrayal,” based on the No. 1 true-crime podcast of the same name. This new season follows Ashley Lytton, a Utah wife and mother of three, as she unearths her husband Jason’s secret, leaving her fearing for her family’s safety and future. Following this devastating discovery, Ashley takes swift action to safeguard her family from the man she thought she knew best, unraveling a tangled web of dark truths along the way.

New On Hulu in July

July 1

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Blippi Anniversary Compilations

Blippi NASA Episodes

Blippi Wonderful World Tour

Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1

(500) Days Of Summer | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

2012 | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Alien: Covenant | 2017

Aliens | 1986

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

Angels & Demons | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Aniara | 2018

Behind Enemy Lines | 2001

The Big Wedding | 2013

Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018

The Cable Guy | 1996

Couples Retreat | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Courage Under Fire | 1996

Cry Macho | 2021

The Da Vinci Code | 2006

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

Funny People | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Garden State | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

Get Out | 2017

The Guilty | 2018

Hail Satan? | 2019

Just Go With It | 2011

The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997

Margaret. | 2011

The Monuments Men | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Mortal Engines | 2018

The Namesake | 2007

Predators | 2010

The Predator | 2018

Rough Night | 2017

The Salt Of The Earth | 2015

Sex Tape | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Shanghai Knights | 2003

Shanghai Noon | 2000

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 2022

Source Code | 2011

Step Brothers | 2008

Super Troopers | 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006

Tangerine | 2015

Tragedy Girls | 2017

Wrath Of The Titans | 2012

July 2

The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes | 2022

July 3

After The First 48: Season 8B

Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)

The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)

Kennedy: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5

Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3

July 4

July 5

20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere (ABC News)

Cellphone | 2024

The Monk and the Gun | 2023

Muzzle

July 7

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master | 2019

July 8

13 Assassins | 2010

Jesus Camp | 2006

The Queen Of Versailles | 2012

July 9

The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere (ABC)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar | 2021

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud

Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere (ABC)

Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere ( Freeform

July 11

Claim to Fame

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere (ABC)

The Animal Kingdom | 2023

Tyrel | 2018

July 12

Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere

HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3 (Newen Connect)

inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 2

Fast Charlie | 2023

Fern Brady: Power & Chaos | 2021

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1-3) | 2023

Mark Normand: Out To Lunch | 2020

Scrambled

July 15

Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)

I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)

Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)

July 17

July 18

Girl in the Video

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4

MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B

Mountain Men: Complete Season 12

The Quake | 2018

July 19

Epcot

Lucky 13: Series Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck

The American | 2023

Bring Him to Me

Cult Killer | 2024

July 23

Femme | 2023

July 25

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere

Lousy Carter | 2023

July 26

Playground: Complete Season 1 (Trooper Entertainment)

Ben Roy: Hyena | 2023

Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife | 2022

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song | 2021

Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts | 2023

The Origin of Evil

Sleeping Dogs | 2024

Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker | 2020

July 29

July 30

Leaving Hulu in July

July 2

The Clovehitch Killer | 2018

The Deer King | 2021

Disappearance at Clifton Hill | 2019

The House That Jack Built | 2018

The Nightingale | 2018

Personal Shopper | 2016

Sweet Virginia | 2017

Trespassers | 2018

July 4

Ginger's Tale | 2020

July 12

Automata | 2014

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans | 2009

July 13

Bernie | 2011

Blitz | 2011

July 14

Centurion | 2010

Filth | 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011

I'm Still Here | 2010

Ragnarok | 2013

SAS: Red Notice | 2021

Sex, Guaranteed | 2017

Venus And Serena | 2012

Viva | 2015

July 17

The Autopsy of Jane Doe | 2016

The Babadook | 2014

Backcountry | 2014

The Death of Stalin | 2017

Made in Italy | 2020

Official Secrets | 2019

The Salvation | 2014

Sleeping with Other People | 2015

Swallow | 2019

True History of the Kelly Gang | 2019

Werewolves Within | 2021

Would You Rather? | 2012

July 19

Day of the Dead | 1985

July 20

The Code | 2009

Edison | 2005

July 21

The Iceman | 2012

Killing Season | 2013

July 27

Isn't It Romantic | 2019

The Paperboy | 2012

Rampart | 2011

July 28

Stolen | 2012

Trespass | 2011

July 30

Betsy's Wedding | 1990

Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011

July 31

13 Going On 30 | 2004

About Last Night | 1986

The Beach | 2000

Black Hawk Down | 2001

Blue City | 1986

Cast Away | 2000

The Darjeeling Limited | 2007

Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009

Ferris Bueller's Day Off | 1986

Fresh Horses | 1988

The Hunter | 2011

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004

Meet the Spartans | 2008

My Name Is Khan | 2010

The Negotiator | 1998

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984

The Power Of One | 1992

The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001

Rushmore | 1999

School For Scoundrels | 2006

Sideways | 2004

Skyscraper | 2018

St. Elmo's Fire | 1985

Taps | 1981

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

Van Helsing | 2004

Walk the Line | 2005

The Wedding Ringer | 2015

Weird Science | 1985

White Chicks | 2004

White House Down | 2013

