Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its July 2024 new additions, including new seasons of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Futurama, and UnPrisoned, plus the true-crime docuseries Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this July.
Hulu Originals
Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere – July 3
While Oh Wansoo and her husband Kim Yongkook might seem like the perfect couple, there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye. The heir to one of Korea’s top conglomerates, Yongkook has long been unfaithful to Wansoo. Well aware of her husband’s affairs, Wansoo has worked hard to try and keep their marriage together, but when a mysterious new bodyguard appears as part of her protection detail, her loyalties will be tested for the first time. Somehow familiar, Seo Doyoon is sworn to keep Wansoo safe, but could his appearance and an ulterior motive end up threatening everything Wansoo has worked so hard for?
Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere – July 4
Adapted from the popular manga by Hitoshi Iwasaki, the series will follow Yoji Minamimaru, an absent-minded university student who discovers he has the seemingly useless power of being able to make a hole in anything. Affectionately called Nanmaru by his friends, Minamimaru will suddenly find himself at the center of a potentially world-ending crisis with nothing but his useless power to help.
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries – July 11
From award-winning executive producers Dakota and Elle Fanning, showrunner Dani Sloane, and director Abby Fuller, comes “Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer,” a fascinating new perspective on the woman whose crime hunting innovations changed history. To stop serial killers, psychiatric nurse and professor Dr. Ann Burgess must first learn to think like one. With unprecedented access to the mastermind behind the development of modern serial-killer profiling, the series tells Burgess’ tenacious story and her compassion for victims which puts her at the center of America’s most infamous true-crime cases. From the widely known Ed Kemper and Ted Bundy to lesser-known cases like the Ski Mask Rapist, Burgess investigates and studies the damaged psyches of victims and their attackers, putting two halves of the same story together to catch a killer. Largely an unsung heroine until now, Dr. Burgess impacted not only the FBI, she also radically championed the plight of women in America.
Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2 – July 15
In New York City, Monkey finds a path to escape his life of killing, while Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in life. But what will it cost them to undo the past? "In New York City, Monkey struggles against his darker nature while he tries to escape his life of killing.
UnPrisoned: Complete Season 2 – July 17
The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional –OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2 – July 18
“How I Caught My Killer” is a true-crime docu-series that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre. Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder…these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime. Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice. Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.
Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1 – July 23
Hosted by Kate Upton, “Dress My Tour” takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries. The series follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on the raw, emotional journey of creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of the music world's biggest names like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win the $100,000 prize.
Futurama: Season 12 Premiere – July 29
Following Hulu's critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance.
Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries – July 30
“Betrayal: A Father’s Secret,” is the highly anticipated second season of ABC News Studios’ hit docuseries “Betrayal,” based on the No. 1 true-crime podcast of the same name. This new season follows Ashley Lytton, a Utah wife and mother of three, as she unearths her husband Jason’s secret, leaving her fearing for her family’s safety and future. Following this devastating discovery, Ashley takes swift action to safeguard her family from the man she thought she knew best, unraveling a tangled web of dark truths along the way.
New On Hulu in July
July 1
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Blippi Anniversary Compilations
- Blippi NASA Episodes
- Blippi Wonderful World Tour
- Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
- (500) Days Of Summer | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- 2012 | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- Alien: Covenant | 2017
- Aliens | 1986
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
- Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
- Angels & Demons | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- Aniara | 2018
- Behind Enemy Lines | 2001
- The Big Wedding | 2013
- Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
- The Cable Guy | 1996
- Couples Retreat | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- Courage Under Fire | 1996
- Cry Macho | 2021
- The Da Vinci Code | 2006
- Ford v Ferrari | 2019
- Funny People | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- Garden State | 2004 (20th Anniversary)
- Get Out | 2017
- The Guilty | 2018
- Hail Satan? | 2019
- Just Go With It | 2011
- The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
- Margaret. | 2011
- The Monuments Men | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Mortal Engines | 2018
- The Namesake | 2007
- Predators | 2010
- The Predator | 2018
- Rough Night | 2017
- The Salt Of The Earth | 2015
- Sex Tape | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Shanghai Knights | 2003
- Shanghai Noon | 2000
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 2022
- Source Code | 2011
- Step Brothers | 2008
- Super Troopers | 2002
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
- Tangerine | 2015
- Tragedy Girls | 2017
- Wrath Of The Titans | 2012
July 2
- The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes | 2022
July 3
- Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- After The First 48: Season 8B
- Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)
- The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)
- Kennedy: Complete Season 1
- Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
- Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
- Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)
- The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
July 4
- Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 5
- 20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere (ABC News)
- Cellphone | 2024
- The Monk and the Gun | 2023
- Muzzle
July 7
- Ip Man: Kung Fu Master | 2019
July 8
- 13 Assassins | 2010
- Jesus Camp | 2006
- The Queen Of Versailles | 2012
July 9
- The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere (ABC)
- Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar | 2021
July 10
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)
- Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere (ABC)
- Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere (Freeform)
July 11
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere (ABC)
- The Animal Kingdom | 2023
- Tyrel | 2018
July 12
- Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
- HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3 (Newen Connect)
- inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
- The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
- Road Wars: Complete Season 2
- Fast Charlie | 2023
- Fern Brady: Power & Chaos | 2021
- Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1-3) | 2023
- Mark Normand: Out To Lunch | 2020
- Scrambled
July 15
- Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)
- I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)
- Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed) (Sentai Filmworks)
July 17
- Unprisoned: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
July 18
- How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Girl in the Video
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
- MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
- The Quake | 2018
July 19
- Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Lucky 13: Series Premiere (ABC)
- Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
- The American | 2023
- Bring Him to Me
- Cult Killer | 2024
July 23
- Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Femme | 2023
July 25
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere (Freeform)
- Court Cam: Complete Season 6
- The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
- The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
- Lousy Carter | 2023
July 26
- Playground: Complete Season 1 (Trooper Entertainment)
- Ben Roy: Hyena | 2023
- Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife | 2022
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song | 2021
- Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts | 2023
- The Origin of Evil
- Sleeping Dogs | 2024
- Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker | 2020
July 29
- Futurama: Season 12 Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 30
- Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
Leaving Hulu in July
July 2
- The Clovehitch Killer | 2018
- The Deer King | 2021
- Disappearance at Clifton Hill | 2019
- The House That Jack Built | 2018
- The Nightingale | 2018
- Personal Shopper | 2016
- Sweet Virginia | 2017
- Trespassers | 2018
July 4
- Ginger's Tale | 2020
July 12
- Automata | 2014
- Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans | 2009
July 13
- Bernie | 2011
- Blitz | 2011
July 14
- Centurion | 2010
- Filth | 2013
- Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011
- I'm Still Here | 2010
- Ragnarok | 2013
- SAS: Red Notice | 2021
- Sex, Guaranteed | 2017
- Venus And Serena | 2012
- Viva | 2015
July 17
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe | 2016
- The Babadook | 2014
- Backcountry | 2014
- The Death of Stalin | 2017
- Made in Italy | 2020
- Official Secrets | 2019
- The Salvation | 2014
- Sleeping with Other People | 2015
- Swallow | 2019
- True History of the Kelly Gang | 2019
- Werewolves Within | 2021
- Would You Rather? | 2012
July 19
- Day of the Dead | 1985
July 20
- The Code | 2009
- Edison | 2005
July 21
- The Iceman | 2012
- Killing Season | 2013
July 27
- Isn't It Romantic | 2019
- The Paperboy | 2012
- Rampart | 2011
July 28
- Stolen | 2012
- Trespass | 2011
July 30
- Betsy's Wedding | 1990
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011
July 31
- 13 Going On 30 | 2004
- About Last Night | 1986
- The Beach | 2000
- Black Hawk Down | 2001
- Blue City | 1986
- Cast Away | 2000
- The Darjeeling Limited | 2007
- Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off | 1986
- Fresh Horses | 1988
- The Hunter | 2011
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- My Name Is Khan | 2010
- The Negotiator | 1998
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
- The Power Of One | 1992
- The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001
- Rushmore | 1999
- School For Scoundrels | 2006
- Sideways | 2004
- Skyscraper | 2018
- St. Elmo's Fire | 1985
- Taps | 1981
- Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021
- Van Helsing | 2004
- Walk the Line | 2005
- The Wedding Ringer | 2015
- Weird Science | 1985
- White Chicks | 2004
- White House Down | 2013
