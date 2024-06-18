Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane Set to Star in Hulu’s “Mid-Century Modern”

From the creators of American Horror Story & Will & Grace, Hulu’s new series is promised to be the next LGBTQ+ hit sitcom.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane are set to star in Mid-Century Modern, a new Ryan Murphy, Max Mutchnick, and David Kohan produced multi-cam sitcom.
- Mutchnick and Kohan are best known for their work on Will & Grace.
- Inspired by the hit comedy The Golden Girls, this Hulu series is promised to be an even gayer roommate sitcom.
- Sources claim that Bomer will be playing Jerry Frank, a ditzy character inspired by Betty White’s Rose while Lane’s character Bunny Schneiderman will be taking notes from Bea Arthur’s Dorothy. Linda Lavin will play Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother, emulating Sophia.
- Set in the gay mecca of Palm Springs, the series follows three gay best friends. Described as men of a certain age, an unexpected death prompts the three to spend their golden years in the desert. Bunny, the wealthiest of the three friends, is a successful businessman who’s almost ready to retire. He lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper. In search of love, Bunny has to overcome his inability to acknowledge his own worth. Jerry, who is a former member of the Mormon Church, left his marriage and the church after being outed by his wife. Jerry is described as pure of heart, hard of body, and soft of head.
- No details have been released on when this show will premiere.
Read More: