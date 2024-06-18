Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane Set to Star in Hulu’s “Mid-Century Modern”

From the creators of American Horror Story & Will & Grace, Hulu’s new series is promised to be the next LGBTQ+ hit sitcom.

Mid-Century Modern, a new Ryan Murphy, Max Mutchnick, and David Kohan produced multi-cam sitcom.

a new Ryan Murphy, Max Mutchnick, and David Kohan produced multi-cam sitcom. Mutchnick and Kohan are best known for their work on Will & Grace.

Inspired by the hit comedy The Golden Girls , this Hulu series is promised to be an even gayer roommate sitcom.

, this Hulu series is promised to be an even gayer roommate sitcom. Sources claim that Bomer will be playing Jerry Frank, a ditzy character inspired by Betty White’s Rose while Lane’s character Bunny Schneiderman will be taking notes from Bea Arthur’s Dorothy. Linda Lavin will play Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother, emulating Sophia.

Set in the gay mecca of Palm Springs

No details have been released on when this show will premiere.

