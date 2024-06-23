Walt Disney World Welcomes Back Military Heroes For The Annual Department of Defense Warrior Games

by |
Tags: , , , ,

This weekend Walt Disney World welcomed back hundreds of military personnel to help kick off for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks Blog shared today that the Walt Disney World Resort invited hundreds of active-duty and veteran military service members and their families to participate in the 2024 Department of Defense Warriors Games.
  • The annual competition showcases the exceptional physical and mental strength of wounded, ill, and injured service men and women through wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball and more.
  • Disney’s continued commitment to veterans and military service personnel is showcased through these annual events that take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
  • The heroes welcome commenced on friday, as the participants and their families attended the Magic Kingdom. The day closed out with a patriotic firework spectacular in front of Cinderella’s Castle.
  • The celebration continued on Saturday during the kickoff event hosted by ABC News correspondent Stephanie Ramos who is also a major in the U.S. Army Reserve.
  • The festivities consisted of a parade of athletes, a musical performance by American Sirens and a spoken word piece created by Disney cast members.

  • Disney continues its long standing support of those who serve in the military through their Heroes Work Here program and Disney’s Veterans Institute.
  • Competition events, which are free to the public, will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports now through June 30th.
  • Checkout more details of these events at DoDWarriorGames.com

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber