Walt Disney World Welcomes Back Military Heroes For The Annual Department of Defense Warrior Games

This weekend Walt Disney World welcomed back hundreds of military personnel to help kick off for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog shared today that the Walt Disney World Resort invited hundreds of active-duty and veteran military service members and their families to participate in the 2024 Department of Defense Warriors Games.
- The annual competition showcases the exceptional physical and mental strength of wounded, ill, and injured service men and women through wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball and more.
- Disney’s continued commitment to veterans and military service personnel is showcased through these annual events that take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
- The heroes welcome commenced on friday, as the participants and their families attended the Magic Kingdom. The day closed out with a patriotic firework spectacular in front of Cinderella’s Castle.
- The celebration continued on Saturday during the kickoff event hosted by ABC News correspondent Stephanie Ramos who is also a major in the U.S. Army Reserve.
- The festivities consisted of a parade of athletes, a musical performance by American Sirens and a spoken word piece created by Disney cast members.
- Disney continues its long standing support of those who serve in the military through their Heroes Work Here program and Disney’s Veterans Institute.
- Competition events, which are free to the public, will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports now through June 30th.
- Checkout more details of these events at DoDWarriorGames.com
