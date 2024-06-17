Disney Donates Thousands Of Books To Military Children Through Blue Star Books Program

Disney has donated thousands of books to help make magic for military kids on a recent visit to a Marine Corps Base Camp.

What’s Happening:

Disney VoluntEARS recently visited Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California alongside friends at Blue Star Families to make magic for some military families there by sharing the joy of reading and making meaningful family connections.

Disney has enduring gratitude for those who serve in uniform and their families, and their collaboration with this nonprofit and their Blue Star Books program is among the many ways we honor those who serve.

During the event at Camp Pendleton on June 8, U.S. military children and their families received free Disney books and enjoyed other activities, including hearing a story read by a military service member and Disney VoluntEAR from Disneyland Resort

Disney Publishing has been supporting the Blue Star Families “Blue Star Books” program since 2011, and has since donated more than 300,000 books in continuation of Disney’s longstanding history of supporting our country’s service members and their loved ones. The program has spanned the globe with Disney supporting Blue Star Books events at U.S. military bases across the United States.

Disney is thrilled to add joy to the lives of these military children in a way that promotes education and literacy. Our work with Blue Star Families is among the staple events in our pursuit of honoring U.S. military service members and their families.

What They’re Saying:

Jessica Moore, vice president of government relations for The Walt Disney Company : “The Walt Disney Company is honored to have worked with Blue Star Families for more than a decade to celebrate military and veteran families. This collaboration shares the magic of our stories with the hope it inspires these military children to become the next generation of storytellers.”

: “The Walt Disney Company is honored to have worked with Blue Star Families for more than a decade to celebrate military and veteran families. This collaboration shares the magic of our stories with the hope it inspires these military children to become the next generation of storytellers.” Ariel Elias, a manager of supplier diversity for Disneyland Resort : “Military family life is both exciting and challenging so it’s special being able to help bring Disney magic to the base as a way to express our gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the military community here.”

: “Military family life is both exciting and challenging so it’s special being able to help bring Disney magic to the base as a way to express our gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the military community here.” Meghan Wieten-Scott, a military spouse and current Senior Director of External Affairs for Blue Star Families: “The magic of Disney has always been very special to our family, and when the opportunity to support Blue Star Families’ collaboration with The Walt Disney Company arose, I jumped at the opportunity to bring together my love of Disney with my passion for supporting the military community. My son has grown up attending these amazing events, and it brings me so much joy to watch other military families experience these special opportunities to make memories that will last a lifetime.”