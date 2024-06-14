Disney Delivers Special Care Packages to Over 100 Fisher Houses Nationwide

The Walt Disney Company is continuing its support of the Fisher House Foundation with special care package deliveries to more than 100 Fisher Houses nationwide in June, including two locations in Southern California: Los Angeles and Long Beach.

What’s Happening:

Building on The Walt Disney Company's long standing commitment to supporting the U.S. military service members and their families, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Disney VoluntEARS visited Fisher Houses across the nation in June to deliver special care packages filled with Disney-themed home goods, toys, games, and books from Disney Consumer Products.

A Disney grant also went to Fisher House Foundation to assist the homes with acquiring essential items for their guests.

For more than 30 years, Fisher House has provided a "home away from home" to families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes offer free, temporary lodging to military and veteran families, allowing them to be close to their loved ones receiving medical care.

Mickey Mouse made a special visit to the very first Fisher House located at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Since the announcement of the care package program in November 2023, Disney has worked closely with the Fisher House Foundation to gather details on what families would find most beneficial. In total, nearly 100 Fisher Houses from Anchorage, Alaska to Miami, Florida, will receive Disney care packages.

With this donation, Disney is continuing its existing collaborative relationship with Fisher House Foundation that began in 2016 at the Invictus Games Orlando.

Since then, Disney has collaborated with the Fisher House team on the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, the eighth Veterans Institute Summit held at the ESPN

What They’re Saying:

Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences: "Disney has a longstanding appreciation for those who have served in the U.S. military. We are honored to make this contribution to the Fisher House Foundation to continue our support of military and veteran families when they need it."

Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation: "Disney has been a tremendous friend for many years supporting the military and veteran community through Fisher House Foundation and other initiatives. Their commitment to veterans and to families is simply magical. We are grateful to their leadership, cast members, and VoluntEARS for honoring those who have given so much."