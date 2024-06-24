The Inaugural ESPN Experience Goes On Sale Tomorrow for Northeast Ballpark Tour

The inaugural ESPN Experience is a tour of the greatest ballparks in the country later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Take Me Out To The Ballparks is the first ever ESPN Experience available to take part in later this year,
- This 5 day, 4 night trip includes 3 MLB games, a tour of ESPN Headquarters and the Jackie Robinson Museum.
- Private tours and luxury suites will be offered at Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Citizens Bank Park.
- During this Northeast ballpark experience will also include accommodations and travel.
- This inaugural ESPN Experiences tour goes on sale tomorrow, June 25th, at 10AM ET.
