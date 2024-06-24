The Inaugural ESPN Experience Goes On Sale Tomorrow for Northeast Ballpark Tour

The inaugural ESPN Experience is a tour of the greatest ballparks in the country later this year.

What’s Happening:

Take Me Out To The Ballparks is the first ever ESPN Experience available to take part in later this year,

This 5 day, 4 night trip includes 3 MLB games, a tour of ESPN Headquarters and the Jackie Robinson Museum.

Private tours and luxury suites will be offered at Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Citizens Bank Park.

During this Northeast ballpark experience will also include accommodations and travel.

