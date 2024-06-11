ESPN Signs Shannon Sharpe To Multi-Year Contract

ESPN has signed pro football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to a multi-year contract that will see his role with First Take expand and his role extend to other programming.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has agreed to a multi-year contract with Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe.

First Take recently earned its 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year growth and most-viewed May ever, thanks in part to Sharpe's contributions.

Sharpe – who originally joined First Take in August 2023 – will also see his role expand across various other ESPN programs to be announced later.

in August 2023 – will also see his role expand across various other ESPN programs to be announced later. ESPN’s First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. – Noon ET on ESPN. Sharpe also hosts his weekly podcast, Club Shay Shay, where he sits down with athletes, celebrities and influencers to break down, analyze and discuss the latest headlines in sports, pop culture and everything in-between.

What They’re Saying:

Shannon Sharpe: "Being a part of this family has been a blessing. Everything about this relationship with ESPN, Stephen A., and First Take, has been tremendous. I look forward to expanding my role and showing more of the world what I have to offer. The show goes on!"