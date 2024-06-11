Department of Defense Warrior Games Kicks-Off Next Week at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

The 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, kicks off next week at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

From June 21st-30th, more than 200 wounded, ill, or injured warrior athletes will compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys, highlighting their resiliency, dedication, and determination.

These athletes, representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and Special Operations Command, will go head-to-head in 11 adaptive sports, including archery, track, field, swimming, rowing, precision air sports (shooting), powerlifting, cycling, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair rugby.

The Warrior Games are returning to ESPN Wide World of Sports for the second time, following an inspirational event in 2022.

Audiences across the globe are invited to experience the action through the official Warrior Games livestream broadcast, which can be accessed on the Warrior Games website at DoDWarriorGames.com

First held in 2010, the Warrior Games celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members. The Warrior Games serves to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports.

What They’re Saying:

Gen. Gary Brito, commander of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command: “It is a profound honor to once again bring together these extraordinary warriors for an elite and premier adaptive sports and recovery event. The Warrior Games showcase the indomitable spirit and resilience of our wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. Their participation in these adaptive sports competition is a testament to their strength and determination. As we witness their incredible journeys of recovery, we are reminded of our unwavering commitment to support them every step of the way.”