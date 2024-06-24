Nominees and Honorees Announced for The 10th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards

The nominees have been released for the Sports Humanitarian Awards.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrating their 10th year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will be handed out the night before The ESPYs, but will still be featured in the broadcast.
- The year’s honorees and nominees include:
- Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award honoree: Brice Christianson, founder of P-X-P
- Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalists: Maui Surfing Community, CJ McCollum, Anthony Rizzo, Sloane Stephens
- Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year finalists: Angel City Football Club, Indianapolis Colts, Miami HEAT, Philadelphia Eagles
- Sports Philanthropist of the Year honoree: Red Sox Ownership – John Henry, Larry Lucchino, and Tom Werner
- Corporate Community Impact Award finalists: Buffalo Wild Wings, JPMorganChase
- Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award honorees: Conor Campbell, Ayanna Smith, Hannah Smith
- The award will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
- The ESPYs will air on ABC on July 11th at 8pm ET.
