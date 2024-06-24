Nominees and Honorees Announced for The 10th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards

The nominees have been released for the Sports Humanitarian Awards.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating their 10th year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will be handed out the night before The ESPYs, but will still be featured in the broadcast.

The year’s honorees and nominees include: Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award honoree: Brice Christianson, founder of P-X-P Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalists: Maui Surfing Community, CJ McCollum, Anthony Rizzo, Sloane Stephens Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year finalists: Angel City Football Club, Indianapolis Colts, Miami HEAT, Philadelphia Eagles Sports Philanthropist of the Year honoree: Red Sox Ownership – John Henry, Larry Lucchino, and Tom Werner Corporate Community Impact Award finalists: Buffalo Wild Wings, JPMorganChase Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award honorees: Conor Campbell, Ayanna Smith, Hannah Smith

The award will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The ESPYs will air on ABC

