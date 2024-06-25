New “20/20” Features Interview with Ex-Husband of Sherri Papini Following Her 10 Month Prison Sentence

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 features a new interview with Keith Papini following his ex-wife Sherri Papini serving 10 months in prison for lying to federal agents about her fabricated kidnapping.

What’s Happening:

Five years after Sherri Papini’s disappearance, authorities arrested the mother of two from Northern California for fabricating a lie that two Hispanic women abducted and physically abused her after going out for a jog in the middle of the day.

Now, after serving 10 months in prison for her false kidnapping tale and mail fraud, ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman interviews her ex-husband, Keith Papini, again after first interviewing him six years ago. Keith discusses his reaction to his ex-wife’s arrest, how he says she fooled him for so many years and how the couple’s children are doing today.

This two-hour program includes evidence from the investigation, including videotaped police interviews with Sherri and Keith; photos of Sherri’s various fake injuries, including the brand on her back that she told detectives her abductors inflicted on her; and police interviews with James Reyes, the ex-boyfriend who Sherri was actually staying with when she said she lied about people was being held captive and who says he was unaware of her plan and believed he was giving a friend a place to stay.

In addition, the report includes interviews with former Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko, former Redding, California, Mayor Missy McArthur and Northern Hispanic Latino Coalition Co-Founder Alan Ernesto Phillips.

20/20 airs on Friday, June 28th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

airs on Friday, June 28th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Learn more about the mysterious disappearance of Sherri Papini in the new Hulu docuseries, Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini. Check out Marshal’s review here