Honorees Announced for “The 2024 ESPYS”

The upcoming ESPYS , hosted by Serena Williams, have announced their yearly honoree recipients.

, hosted by Serena Williams, have announced their yearly honoree recipients. Given to a deserving member of the sports world who has made a difference beyond the field of play by fighting for what they believe in and impacting people worldwide, former NFL safety Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his heroic fight against ALS.

For her resilience on the court, ongoing support for women’s sports and equality in the sports world, and her leadership in the fight against cancer, USC women’s basketball head coach Dawn Stanley will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the award’s namesake, Prince Harry (The Duke of Sussex) will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his founding of The Invictus Games Foundation.

The 2024 ESPYS will take place on Thursday, July 11th at 8pm ET on ABC.

