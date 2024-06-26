UFC Star Dustin Poirier Joining ESPN Studio Coverage of UFC 303

This week, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier will join ESPN’s expansive, on-site UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2 studio coverage from Las Vegas as a guest analyst, bringing fans even more inside perspective leading up to the signature event.

What’s Happening:

Poirier, who has featured in seven UFC PPV main events in the ESPN+ era (since 2019), will join ESPN’s industry-leading team of MMA experts across UFC Live and UFC Pre-Show , as well as appear on SportsCenter segments beginning Thursday.

and , as well as appear on segments beginning Thursday. Additionally, ESPN’s Friday coverage will originate from inside all the action at UFC X. This fully immersive experience provides fans unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

Before Poirier goes live, he took Front Row inside his preparations and outlook for UFC 303 (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

This staredown between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira before their first fight is iconic 🔥 #UFC303 l Saturday l 10 ET l ESPN+ PPV 🍿 https://t.co/B6NfQf13Ib pic.twitter.com/krqGSK9MZb — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2024

What They’re Saying:

Dustin Poirier: “This is my second time joining the ESPN studio team as a guest analyst and second as an analyst on UFC’s PPV coverage. If we’re filming something that we can edit, I’m not worried because I know it’s going to come out perfect every time. But live, you can’t have any hiccups. From talking to people who have experience here, it’s all about reps to get more comfortable and make it more of a natural thing, so I’m pumped to be back again.”

ESPN EP Glenn Jacobs: "Dustin brings even more expertise and experience from inside the Octagon to our sets in Las Vegas. He's a huge fan favorite and has already proven to be a great teammate. Having him join our already deep studio show team for UFC 303, paired with all the excitement around UFC X on Friday, will be a huge win for fight fans watching across ESPN platforms or here in Las Vegas."