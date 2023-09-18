Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Offering a Scary Special Deal on Howl-O-Scream Tickets

With the Slash Sale, guests can enjoy scary savings on single-night tickets to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream event for as low as $44.99!

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering guests a scary good deal for this year’s Howl-O-Scream. For a limited time, the Slash Sale will have guests screaming at the top of their lungs with tickets for Tampa's Premier Haunt Event for as low as $44.99.

Annual Pass Members get to scream even louder with exclusive extra savings. As part of the Slash Sale, Pass Members get to axe an additional $5 off the sale price.

There’s no better time than now for guests to get their tickets, before prices creep up!

During this year’s Howl-O-Scream, guests will face their innermost fears and scream to the extreme with five haunted houses, including the all-new D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear. Six spine-chilling scare zones, including the new Sin City Zombies and Big Ed’s Demolition Derby, and four entertainment options will have guests screaming for more at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

