Photos: Construction Progress of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Thanks to Mouse Steps, we are able to see construction photos from Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
What’s Happening:
- Mouse Steps was kind enough to share photos and a video from their recent sailing this past week on Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess.
- From the ship, they were able to take photos of construction progress at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- This will be the second private island destination for the Disney Cruise Line in the Bahamas, located on the island of Eleuthera.
- The first sailing to this beautiful paradise is scheduled for early June.
- You can see more of the island in Mouse Steps’ video and their post.
Other information about Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point:
- Ahead of the destination’s debut this summer, Disney has shared concept art and details about the island.
- They’ve also revealed the exclusive outfits that Mickey and Minnie would don (seen above).
- While visiting, guests will have several activities to choose from:
Port Adventures:
- Bahama Bank Escape – Board a catamaran and sail to the Bahama Bank, where crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life await.
- Banana Boat – Hold on tight as you bounce across the waters of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on an inflatable Banana Boat.
- Bicycle Rental – Pedal at your own pace on this fun-filled biking adventure around Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- Bike & Kayak – Immerse yourself in a tropical paradise as you pedal and kayak, discovering the breathtaking nature above and below the crystal-clear waters.
- Certified Scuba Trip – Explore the depths of Boiling Hole Reef, an underwater wonderland teeming with diverse marine life—valid dive certification required.
- Ebike, Sand, Snorkel, and History Tour – Explore the island’s rich history and awe-inspiring landscapes while tooling around on an electric bicycle.
- Historical Nature and Awesome Buggy Tour – Hop in a 2 or 4-person buggy and head out on an action-packed adventure through scenic routes and off-road trails.
- Private Historical and Cultural Tour – A vehicle and tour guide are the perfect solution for Guests who'd like to tour privately and design their own itinerary.
- Snorkel by Boat (with or without a Certified Scuba Observer) – Snorkel the crystal-clear waters of The Bahamas, home to tropical fish, remarkable coral reefs and other stunning marine life.
- Snorkel Rental – Dive into an unforgettable adventure as you explore the vibrant underwater world of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- South Eleuthera Eco & Cultural Tour – Travel off the beaten path through Rock Sound, immersing yourself in the natural wonders, cultural delights and vibrant history of The Bahamas.
- South Eleuthera Eco & Historical Tour – Journey off the beaten path to discover South Eleuthera’s cultural history and breathtaking natural beauty.
- Tropical Reef Safari Snorkel – Explore the wonders of the underwater world on this fun-filled snorkeling adventure—suitable for all experience levels.
