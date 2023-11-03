Disney Cruise Line’s Lookout Cay Announces New Details

Disney Cruise Line’s newest Bahamian paradise, Lookout Cay, has revealed new details prior to its debut in Summer 2024.
What’s Happening
- Located on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, the Disney Parks Blog has revealed that this one-of-a-kind beachfront port will take guests into a joyous celebration of The Bahamas, including its culture, its people, and its rich love of storytelling.
- Mabrika Cove will greet guests upon their arrival, meaning “welcome” in the Taino language. Taino is often hailed as the first indigenous language Europeans encountered when they came to the Americas, however, it has since become extinct sans a few words, such as “mabrika”.
- The Goombay Cultural Center will be a hub on Lookout Cay, The cultural pavilion features a Junkanoo inspired design, highlighting the Bahamian festival’s bright colors and sounds. Goombay is a traditional music style of The Bahamas and will likely be heard throughout the center.
- Triton’s Trumpet Stage, named after a spiral-shaped seashell found along the beaches of The Bahamas, will feature family entertainment on the island. The Little Mermaid reference is just an added bonus.
- Local crafts and artisans will be featured at Treasures of Eleuthera. Whilst Castaway Cay, Disney’s other private port in The Bahamas, is secluded, Lookout Cay is located on an already inhabited island, allowing for a richer cultural experience for guests.
- Serenity Bay will be making the trip over from Castaway Cay, once again treating guests 18 years of age and older to a relaxing experience, with its own dining area and private cabanas.
- Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will be debuting in summer 2024, with the first sailings to this new location available for booking now.
