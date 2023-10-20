New Installation at Castaway Cay Celebrates Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club Members

Disney Cruise Line has shared a first look at a new installation on Castaway Cay honoring certain Castaway Club members.

What’s Happening:

Announced back in August

In honor of the families who have sailed 50 times or more with Disney Cruise Line, this new commemorative display has now been installed at Castaway Cay.

It is located near the island post office, with a colorful fence that features the names of these families.

Eligible Castaway Club members have the opportunity to select one of the icons below to accompany their family’s name on the display.

Look out for this fun new display on your next trip to the island paradise of Castaway Cay!

