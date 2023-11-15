Photos / Video: Silver Dollar City Unveils Vehicle for Fire In The Hole at IAAPA

At this weekend’s annual IAAPA convention, Silver Dollar City and Rocky Mountain Construction unveiled the new vehicle for their Fire In The Hole family coaster.

Revealed to be inspired by the pumper wagons of the 1880s, the vehicle was unveiled, along with the story behind the attraction.

Watch Silver Dollar City Unveils Fire In The Hole Vehicle:

Inspired by vintage fire trucks and honoring firefighters from the past, present, and future. The indoor coaster will include onboard high-resolution audio to immerse riders in the fiery experience.

The new attraction is set to debut in March 2024 at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO.

More IAAPA News: