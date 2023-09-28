Frequent Fear Passes Sold Out for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort as the nightmares have once again taken over. However, it will now be a bit more difficult to experience those nightmares as Frequent Fear passes are now sold out for the remainder of the event.
- Halloween Horror Nights will continue to run on select nights at Universal Studios Florida from now through Saturday, November 4th.
- All Frequent Fear passes – including Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear – are now completely sold out.
- However, single night tickets are still available for those planning to experience this year’s event.
- Enhancements like the R.I.P. Tour and Unmasking the Horror tours are also still available.
- While Frequent Fear passes being sold out is certainly not unheard of, it seemed highly likely this year as the event features incredibly popular franchises like Stranger Things and The Last of Us.
- You can purchase you Halloween Horror Nights tickets here.
More on Halloween Horror Nights:
- Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will soon be able to pick up a collectible card featuring this year’s event icon: Dr. Oddfellow.
- Learn more about Dr. Oddfellow in Mack’s recap of a very interesting Discover Universal Podcast.
- Check out our video highlights of all 10 haunted houses at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. Also, be sure to check out Mack’s “Ranked” article from the event.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning