Frequent Fear Passes Sold Out for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort as the nightmares have once again taken over. However, it will now be a bit more difficult to experience those nightmares as Frequent Fear passes are now sold out for the remainder of the event.

Halloween Horror Nights will continue to run on select nights at Universal Studios Florida from now through Saturday, November 4th.

All Frequent Fear passes – including Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear – are now completely sold out.

However, single night tickets are still available for those planning to experience this year’s event.

Enhancements like the R.I.P. Tour and Unmasking the Horror tours are also still available.

While Frequent Fear passes being sold out is certainly not unheard of, it seemed highly likely this year as the event features incredibly popular franchises like Stranger Things and The Last of Us .

