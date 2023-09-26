Universal Orlando to Give Away Dr. Oddfellow Annual Passholder Exclusive Collectible Card Beginning October 1st

With this year’s Halloween Horror Nights featuring a large presence of Dr. Oddfellow, Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be able to commemorate the spooks with an exclusive giveaway.

What’s Happening:

This Passholder Exclusive Collectible Card featuring Dr. Oddfellow, with the word “Deceit” placed below him.

It will be available beginning Sunday, October 1st at the UOAP Lounge in Islands of Adventure and the Five and Dime store at Universal Studios Florida.

The Dr. Oddfellow Passholder Exclusive Collectible Card will be available while supplies last.

The character has had a small role in HHN lore in the past, but this year, he serves as the event’s icon. He appears in the haunted house, “Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins,” as well as all five scare zones.

