Universal Orlando to Give Away Dr. Oddfellow Annual Passholder Exclusive Collectible Card Beginning October 1st

With this year’s Halloween Horror Nights featuring a large presence of Dr. Oddfellow, Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be able to commemorate the spooks with an exclusive giveaway.
What’s Happening:
- This Passholder Exclusive Collectible Card featuring Dr. Oddfellow, with the word “Deceit” placed below him.
- It will be available beginning Sunday, October 1st at the UOAP Lounge in Islands of Adventure and the Five and Dime store at Universal Studios Florida.
- The Dr. Oddfellow Passholder Exclusive Collectible Card will be available while supplies last.
- The character has had a small role in HHN lore in the past, but this year, he serves as the event’s icon. He appears in the haunted house, “Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins,” as well as all five scare zones.
- Learn more about Dr. Oddfellow in Mack’s recap of a very interesting Discover Universal Podcast.
- Check out our video highlights of all 10 haunted houses at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. Also, be sure to check out Mack’s “Ranked” article from the event.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Christian music fans, get ready because next year's lineup for Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort has been announced.
- Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, revealed some new details about the upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park, which is scheduled to open in 2025 at Universal Orlando.
- The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann and voice talent and actor Troy Baker took a tour of the terrifying house based on the popular video game at Halloween Horror Nights.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning