Give Kids the World Brings the Holidays Back to the Storybook Village in 2023

Give Kids the World, a nonprofit "storybook" resort in Central Florida where children with critical illnesses and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations, has announced their “Holiday Happenings” with proceeds going to fund their mission.

Starting in 2020, Give Kids the World presented their “Night of a Million Lights” event at their village, then last year it was moved to Island H2O. This year the event is coming home, but with the village back at full capacity, it’s been modified to accommodate smaller parties via VIP Guided Tours. The tours are just one of the ways you can celebrate the holidays and help out Give Kids the World this holiday season.

Tickets go on sale for the Holiday Soiree and VIP Guided Tours the morning on Wednesday, October 4th.

Holiday Soiree

On Saturday, November 11 at 7:00p – an elegant, intimate night of lights and holiday magic

Dinner, live entertainment and live and silent auctions

A festive After Hours Party on the Avenue including music, dancing, access to the Castle of Miracles and desserts.

Character visits and surprises

Ticket options include individual admission, standard tables and premium tables including a VIP pre-reception.

Visit www.gktw.org/soiree

VIP Guided Tours

Taking place select nights in November and December, this new offering is a 90-minute tour showcasing the village decked out for the holidays

Exclusive behind-the-scenes tours with storytelling

Access to select venues on the Avenue of the Angels, illuminated with 1.6 million lights

Decorated vignettes from Give Kids the World partners

Fun props and holiday photo backdrops

Visit www.gktw.org/holidayvip

Balcony Dessert Parties

A private party viewing the Give Kids the World village decked out for the holidays from a balcony overlooking Towne Hall while enjoying a custom dessert party with up to 30 guests.