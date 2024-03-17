Monopoly: Tampa Edition Unveiled by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Available for Sale at the Park

Mr. Monopoly himself made a visit to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to reveal a new Tampa-themed iteration of the classic board game.

What’s Happening:

Roll the dice and explore Tampa Bay's iconic landmarks in the Monopoly: Tampa Edition board game, where you might even see a familiar destination.

The game is available to purchase at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in the Emporium gift shop.

Busch Gardens shared a series of photos of Mr. Monopoly around the park with the new Monopoly game.

One of the board spaces is themed to the iconic SheiKra roller coaster.

