Monopoly: Tampa Edition Unveiled by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Available for Sale at the Park

Mr. Monopoly himself made a visit to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to reveal a new Tampa-themed iteration of the classic board game.
What’s Happening:
- Roll the dice and explore Tampa Bay's iconic landmarks in the Monopoly: Tampa Edition board game, where you might even see a familiar destination.
- The game is available to purchase at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in the Emporium gift shop.
- Busch Gardens shared a series of photos of Mr. Monopoly around the park with the new Monopoly game.
- One of the board spaces is themed to the iconic SheiKra roller coaster.
