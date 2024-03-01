Knott’s Berry Farm Reconfirms MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, Now Set to Open in 2025

After much speculation and even worry that the project might have been canceled, Knott’s Berry Farm has reconfirmed the reimagination of the popular Montezooma’s Revenge coaster into MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, now set to open in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s shared a short new teaser for the project, featuring the same new trains that were previously showcased, along with an in-depth description of the attraction’s storyline.

The legend surrounding the whereabouts of Montezuma’s gold has beguiled treasure hunters far and wide. Many have dredged Mexican rivers, even plunged into the Pacific in search of the riches. But alas, a handful of the clever scavengers have found themselves in the true resting place of the infamous gold – just outside a small village in California, Fiesta Village. The time has come to see if new adventurers can succeed in extracting the gold and break the curse that has fallen upon many who have tried and failed. But, beware the way forward might not always be as expected.

Introducing MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, a new twist on a revered classic coaster experience that may alter your ability to escape with the treasure once and for all!