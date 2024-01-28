New Sky Ride Logo Revealed as the Long-Shuttered Attraction Continues Testing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Testing continues on the long-shuttered Sky Ride at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, while new signage has revealed a new logo for the attraction.

What’s Happening:

  • The Sky Ride has been closed at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay since the pandemic closure of 2020.
  • For over three years, fans of the park wondered whether the beloved attraction would ever reopen.
  • Busch Gardens finally confirmed back in August 2023 that the Sky Ride would be reopening, after receiving some TLC.
  • Testing has been underway since December, with the park even teasing the attraction’s return.
  • As we get ever-closer to the attraction’s reopening, signage for the testing has unveiled a new logo for the Sky Ride – an image of a gondola below the logo featuring a giraffe between the Y and R.
  • Of course, the giraffe is there as the Sky Ride provides some excellent views of the park’s Serengeti Plain and all its animals.

  • The logo can also be seen on the newly installed ride regulations board near the Edge of Africa station, located right next to Cheetah Hunt.

  • The Sky Ride originally opened at the park in 1974, transporting guests from the Edge of Africa to Stanleyville and back.
  • The building and attraction were modified slightly in 2011 for the construction of Cheetah Hunt, which includes a moment where the roller coaster travels over the Sky Ride.
