New Sky Ride Logo Revealed as the Long-Shuttered Attraction Continues Testing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Testing continues on the long-shuttered Sky Ride at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, while new signage has revealed a new logo for the attraction.

What’s Happening:

The Sky Ride has been closed at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay since the pandemic closure of 2020.

For over three years, fans of the park wondered whether the beloved attraction would ever reopen.

Busch Gardens finally confirmed back in August 2023

Testing has been underway since December, with the park even teasing the attraction’s return

As we get ever-closer to the attraction’s reopening, signage for the testing has unveiled a new logo for the Sky Ride – an image of a gondola below the logo featuring a giraffe between the Y and R.

Of course, the giraffe is there as the Sky Ride provides some excellent views of the park’s Serengeti Plain and all its animals.

The logo can also be seen on the newly installed ride regulations board near the Edge of Africa station, located right next to Cheetah Hunt.

The Sky Ride originally opened at the park in 1974, transporting guests from the Edge of Africa to Stanleyville and back.

The building and attraction were modified slightly in 2011 for the construction of Cheetah Hunt, which includes a moment where the roller coaster travels over the Sky Ride.