Testing Begins on the Sky Ride at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Testing has finally begun on the Sky Ride at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay following a multi-year closure.
What’s Happening:
- The Sky Ride has been closed at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay since the pandemic closure of 2020.
- For over three years, fans of the park wondered whether the beloved attraction would ever reopen.
- Busch Gardens finally confirmed back in August of this year that the Sky Ride would be reopening, after receiving some TLC.
- The park’s X account recently shared a short video of one of the Sky Ride cabins testing on the wire track high above the park.
- The Sky Ride originally opened at the park in 1974, transporting guests from the Edge of Africa to Stanleyville and back.
- The building and attraction were modified slightly in 2011 for the construction of Cheetah Hunt, which includes a moment where the roller coaster travels over the Sky Ride.
More Busch Gardens News:
- Find out what’s new and what’s next for the park in 2024, including the brand-new Phoenix Rising roller coaster.
- Christmas Town has returned to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay through January 7th. Take a look at what you can experience at this year’s event.
- Recently, a sinkhole opened under a wastewater treatment pond at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, where an estimated 2.5 million gallons of treated wastewater were dumped into the earth below
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com