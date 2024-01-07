Ranked: My Top 10 New Coaster Credits of 2023

We may be a week in 2024, but there’s still time to look back at 2023, which was a great year for me in experiencing new theme parks and attractions. My travels this year brought me overseas, visiting Disneyland Paris for the first time in over a decade and going to Hong Kong Disneyland (and Asia itself) for the first time. In total, I got to visit 5 new-to-me theme parks, and experience 35 new roller coasters, from theme parks including Parc Asterix, Disneyland Paris, Six Flags Over Georgia, and more. Below, I’ve selected my Top 10 new roller coaster credits from 2023, including parks I’ve frequented as well as ones that are new to me. Let’s get into it!

10. Crush’s Coaster – Walt Disney Studios Park

We begin at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris with Crush’s Coaster. This attraction first opened in 2007, and my last visit to the Resort was in 2006. After all these years, I finally got to experience it! The ride begins in a fantastic way, with a fun drop into the outside world, before a short dark ride sequence prior to the lift hill, that is reminiscent of The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. The coaster experience itself is fun, and somewhat disorienting, with a lot of spinning in an enclosed dark space – but that just adds to the fun! I definitely think more could have been done with the theming of the main coaster experience, as it's mostly just projections of waves and loud music, but it is still a fun experience. Crush’s Coaster commands some of the longest wait times in all of Disneyland Paris, so bring your patience, or do as I did and make use of the Single Rider line (if it’s actually open).

9. Twisted Cyclone – Six Flags Over Georgia

Twisted Cyclone at Six Flags Over Georgia is a creation from the creative minds at Rocky Mountain Construction. Everything Twisted Cyclone does, it does well. From a great first drop, to barrel rolls and plenty of pops of airtime. My only issue is that this is probably the shortest RMC coaster I’ve experienced, coming in at just 2,400 ft (compared to over 4,000 ft for something like Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay). Still, even a short RMC is better than most other coasters, which is why Twisted Cyclone easily makes this list.

8. OzIris – Parc Asterix

OzIris absolutely takes the win for best theming and presentation at Parc Asterix (a theme park located just a few miles away from Disneyland Paris). You walk upon this Egyptian temple, with the large Bolliger & Mabillard-created track surrounding you. The coaster weaves in and out of the area, including a drop into a tunnel with wonderful fountain effects visible on and off ride. Thematically, OzIris is very similar to Montu at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, but everything is done just that much better here. The ride itself is fast paced and fun, just as inverts like this always are. But what really makes this experience so great is the completeness of the presentation.

7. Pipeline: The Surf Coaster – SeaWorld Orlando

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster was a wild surprise to me and many other coaster enthusiasts. This is the first stand-up coaster built in over 20 years, and the design has been updated to allow for more comfort. There’s a little extra give to the seat, which is not firmly fixed in one place, allowing you to “bounce” a little during the ride. This updated design not only allows for more freedom, but also more airtime. There are a few moments where your legs will go flying, a sensation unlike anything I’ve ever felt before. Add to that an excellent presentation with a lightly themed station, wonderful water effects, and Pipeline really is the sleeper hit of 2023.

6. Tonnerre 2 Zeus – Parc Asterix

Tonnerre 2 Zeus, given the “2″ as it is a re-tracked and plussed version of the original Tonnerre de Zeus (Thunder of Zeus), is Parc Asterix’s lone wooden coaster. In 2022, the re-tracking was completed along with the addition of comfortable new trains. This was a really fun ride, with great pacing, lots of fun pops of airtime, and some good theming, including a drop into a cave and a tunnel of lightning. What makes this ride extra crazy is the very last row, which is turned backwards! Riding a wooden coaster backwards is one of the most ridiculously bizarre experiences I’ve ever had, and I’d absolutely recommend giving it a shot!

5. TRON Lightcycle / Run – Magic Kingdom

After many years of construction and anticipation, TRON Lightcycle / Run finally opened at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World early in 2023. Did it live up to the hype? Yes and no. Walking up to the attraction is an impressive sight, with the large canopy with coaster track underneath being an awe-inspiring sight. Add to that the wonderfully reorchestrated Daft Punk score from TRON Legacy. The impressive nature of things continue as you enter the interior queue and board the attraction. The initial launch into the covered canopy is probably my favorite launch in all of Walt Disney World, and is far and away my favorite part of the attraction. Things fall apart slightly when you enter the show building. There are some impressive visuals and interactions, but the whole thing does feel far too short, and slightly underwhelming when compared to Guardian of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. I think if this had opened prior to Cosmic Rewind, I and other Disney fans might have a higher opinion of it. Don’t get me wrong though, it’s still a fantastic experience, and one that I enjoy doing any time I get the chance.

4. Goliath – Six Flags Over Georgia

I had heard good things about Goliath, a B&M Hyper coaster (or coaster over 200 feet tall) going into my trip, but I was not prepared for just how much I would like this. The first half is similar to Mako at SeaWorld Orlando, with a large first drop followed by some hills giving good floater airtime. We then turn around through a very forceful helix that sends the blood rushing to your feet. Unlike Mako, the second half is a non-stop barrage of very intense ejector airtime. Goliath lifts you out of your seat and slams you back down all the way to the brake run. I would honestly say that it’s some of the best airtime I’ve experienced on any coaster, and it puts Goliath very high up on my overall coaster rankings. Definitely the coaster highlight of Six Flags Over Georgia!

3. Toutatis – Parc Asterix

And we arrive at my main reason for wanting to visit Parc Asterix – Toutatis! Timing wise, I was very lucky, as Toutatis opened the month prior to my visit! This brand-new Intamin creation bears some resemblance to Jurassic World Velocicoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Toutatis features much of the same incredible airtime, but has one thing Velicoaster doesn’t, that being a backwards section. Feeling that same kind of airtime going backwards is truly phenomenal. The theming here is also pretty fantastic, with some great rockwork and impressive lighting in the loading area. Toutatis made the price of admission to Parc Asterix alone worth it, and I can’t wait to experience more coasters like this in the future!

2. Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars – Hong Kong Disneyland

Theme park wise, the highlight of my year was absolutely visiting Hong Kong Disneyland for the very first time. One of the attractions that I was most excited to experience was Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars. Think of this coaster as a cross between Big Thunder Mountain’s theming, Expedition Everest’s coaster experience and the mountain of Grizzly River Run – with some antics from the Country Bears added in. Yes, this impressive western-themed coaster has a lot going for it, and none of it disappointed! The coaster begins calmly enough, with a couple of lift-hills and careening through some rockwork. On those lift-hills, we’re introduced to some mischievous animatronic bears, who really add a lot to the whole feel of the attraction. The second lift-hill gives us a surprise backwards drop, which is much more abrupt than what happens on Expedition Everest. Lastly, we come to a stop as the bears are at it again, this time setting off some explosives, which leads to the coaster train being blasted out of the mineshaft for the most thrilling moment of the experience. From top to bottom, this is an excellent, unique coaster experience, and a highlight of Hong Kong Disneyland!

1. ArieForce One – Fun Spot Atlanta

My travels brought me to Atlanta, Georgia in May 2023, mainly to experience a world-class coaster located at, of all places, Fun Spot Atlanta. Similar to its Orlando counterparts, this is a small family fun center that just happens to feature a brand-new world class roller coaster from RMC – ArieForce One. Hype was high for this coaster, and believe you me, it lived up to it! From a 146-foot drop at 83 degrees, to multiple upside down and airtime moments, this ride never stops. The forces are truly never-ending, with the most insane airtime I’ve ever felt on a coaster. It literally ends with four back-to-back airtime hills that honestly leave a bruise. Is it a bit too much? Perhaps. But it’s just far too fun to not want to jump right back in line!

