Universal Orlando Hosting Annual Garage Sale November 11th-November 14th

Universal Orlando will be hosting their annual holiday shopping Garage Sale this weekend from Saturday, November 11th through Tuesday, November 14th.

What’s Happening:

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with discounted merchandise at the Universal Orlando Garage Sale.

Passholders get early access to the sale on Saturday, November 11th from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

All members of the public will then have access from Sunday, November 12th through Tuesday, November 14th.

The entrance will be located on the ground floor of the Universal Orlando Team Member Parking Garage, located behind the Universal Orlando Resort off Turkey Lake Road.

As a special bonus, Passholders who make a purchase on November 11th will receive two free undisclosed UOAP buttons, while supplies last. Proof of purchase, valid Annual or Seasonal Pass, and photo ID required.

