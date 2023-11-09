Universal Orlando Hosting Annual Garage Sale November 11th-November 14th

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Universal Orlando will be hosting their annual holiday shopping Garage Sale this weekend from Saturday, November 11th through Tuesday, November 14th.

What’s Happening:

  • Get a head start on your holiday shopping with discounted merchandise at the Universal Orlando Garage Sale.
  • Passholders get early access to the sale on Saturday, November 11th from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • All members of the public will then have access from Sunday, November 12th through Tuesday, November 14th.
  • The entrance will be located on the ground floor of the Universal Orlando Team Member Parking Garage, located behind the Universal Orlando Resort off Turkey Lake Road.
  • As a special bonus, Passholders who make a purchase on November 11th will receive two free undisclosed UOAP buttons, while supplies last. Proof of purchase, valid Annual or Seasonal Pass, and photo ID required.

More Universal Orlando News:

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning