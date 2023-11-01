Universal Studios Hollywood Debuts New Fall Flavors at Hollywood & Dine

With the new season comes a number of new menu items to a favorite dining location at Universal Studios Hollywood, perfect for the autumn season.

What’s Happening:

There are certain flavors associated with the autumn season, and Universal Studios Hollywood is pulling out all the stops and introducing new menu items with a new fall seasonal menu at the park’s Hollywood & Dine location.

It’s soup season, and the new sneak peek of flavors includes some hearty dishes involving various flavors, including Clam Chowder in a bread bowl, Chili in a bread bowl, and Butternut Squash Soup in a bread bowl for the festive season.

More traditional sandwich options include a slow roasted turkey sandwich, a crispy barbecue chicken sandwich, and a smoked beef brisket sandwich, all served with fries.

A 22″ all beef chili cheese dog will also be available at the location.

For Dessert, guests at the Universal Studios Hollywood location will be able to enjoy an apple pie funnel cake.

Each of the new menu items are now available at the Hollywood & Dine location at Universal Studios Hollywood.

