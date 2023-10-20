Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover and Giving Away Toad Magnet in November

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members have two extra reasons to celebrate this November, as the park is throwing a Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover and giving away a new Toad magnet.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood invites you to set your festive side free at the exclusive Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover, taking place on November 28th and 29th, 2023.
- You’re invited to enjoy your favorite rides and experience the most popular seasonal festivities at this after-hours event! It’s the best way to get ahead of the holiday rush.
- Pass Members will receive an email invite and can then visit the park’s website to RSVP.
- An advance online reservation is required for entry into this event. Space is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Meanwhile, Pass Members will also be able to pick up the latest Super Nintendo World magnet, featuring the lovable Toad.
- Head to the register at the Universal Studio Store inside the park and show your valid Annual or Season Pass to pick yours up.
- The Toad magnet will be available from November 1st–30th, while supplies last.
This follows the previously released Princess Peach and Luigi magnets.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Grinchmas are set to return on Friday, November 24th, 2023, running daily through Monday, January 1st, 2024.
- The infamous slasher doll, Chucky, has a warning for anyone who dares to enter the murder, madness, and mayhem at his first-ever haunted house, “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count,” at Halloween Horror Nights.
- Universal Destinations & Experiences announced new Financial Services partnerships with Visa as its official way to pay and FNBO as its new co-brand card program issuer.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning