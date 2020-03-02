Video/Photos: Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returns to Disneyland Resort for 2020

by | Mar 2, 2020 5:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Ladies and gentlemen, start your taste buds… because the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is back at Disneyland Resort for the next seven weeks! The Happiest Place On Earth is inviting guests to delight in new and innovative food and beverage options, culinary experience, and fantastic live entertainment around DCA during this fan-favorite limited-time event.

During an informative Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival preview event last week, we learned from Disneyland Resort’s Gary Maggetti (who serves as the General Manager of Pixar Pier, not to mention park banquets, festivals and outdoor vending) and Culinary Director Jeremiah Balogh all about this year’s celebration, and what specific items attendees can expect to enjoy during their visits.

Watch Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival preview presentation at Disneyland Resort:

We also got an up-close look at some of the many food, beverage, and merchandise offerings available around Disney California Adventure during the Food & Wine Festival this year.

Watch Food / Beverage / Merchandise displays for Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2020:

After the presentation, I took a stroll around the park to take in the many sights of the festival, including the following “Jammin’ Chefs” performance starring Chip ‘n Dale along with some talented musical cooks.

Watch "Jammin' Chefs" full show during Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2020:

You can also enjoy this roughly 45-minute live stream I broadcasted that night from the park, wherein I walked around exploring all the booths and their menus.

Watch Live from Disney California Adventure – Food & Wine Festival 2020 begins!:

One of the first things you’ll see upon entering into the Food & Wine Festival area at Disney California Adventure in the Welcome Center, where you can grab a Festival Guide, Tasting Passport, and/or a Sip and Savor Pass (the latter of which costs $56 for regular guests and $51 for Annual Passholders or Disney Cast Members).

Festival Marketplace kiosks at this year’s Food & Wine event include Nuts About Cheese, Uncork California, Golden Dreams, California Craft Brews, One in a Melon, Peppers Cali-ente, LA Style, Avocado Time, Off the Cob, Cluck-a-Doodle-Moo, Berry Patch, Garlic Kissed, and I (Heart) Artichokes– which is tucked away around the corner near Grizzly River Run.

The Festival Beer Garden is located in Paradise Gardens, and offers a wide array of brews. Paradise Garden Grill also has a unique menu during the festival.

One of my favorite spots was the Artist Corner booth, which has on display a number of eye-catching paintings inspired by Disney characters and theme park attractions.

As always, the merchandise options are plentiful at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. You can grab a variety of apparel, oven mitts, aprons, mugs, coasters, condiment dispensers, and of course mouse ears, among numerous other choices.

Naturally, “Unforgettable California cuisine” and specialty beverages– all with a Disney twist– are available at the Food & Wine Festival’s kiosks, AKA Festival Marketplaces. Dishes and drinks include highlights like avocado toast, the fried chicken and waffle sandwich, pepperoni pizza egg rolls, poke-style watermelon with cucumber, and the Mickey-shaped caramel-peanut chocolate macaron.

Culinary experiences on the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land include Family Time with Chef Daniella Malfitano, Discover California seminars, and demonstrations by celebrity chefs like David Burtka, Richard Blais, and Jamie Gwen. Guests can even meet with Chef Goofy at a fun photo op in this area.

In addition to upcharge signature events like the Disney Culinary Adventure Tour, Winemaker Receptions, and Wine, Beer, & Spirits Seminars, there are regularly scheduled concerts on the Palisades Stage next to Paradise Bay.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2020 runs from now through Tuesday, April 21 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. For more information be sure to visit Disneyland’s official website.

Comments

