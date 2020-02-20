Merchandise Revealed for 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will return to Disneyland Resort at the end of this month. Along with all the tasty food and beverage options that will be available at this year’s event, the Disney Parks Blog has a first look at some of the special merchandise that will be available.

First up is the special 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival spirit jersey. This new hot pink garment features chef Mickey with some whimsical ingredients.

To complete the festive outfit, don’t forget to accessorize with the new chef headband.

Guests will also find some special tee shirts at this year’s event.

One tee will invite you to “Taste the good life” while the other will read “Above all, try something yummy.”

A special stainless steel Tervis will also be available.

No Food & Wine Festival would be complete without some new kitchenware.

Disney fans can complete their kitchens with a new serving bowl, oven mitt and dish towel.

All of this special merchandise will be found at Festival Gifts (on the Performance Corridor, near Seaside Souvenirs), Studio Store and Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure park.

The 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will begin on February 28 and will run through April 21.

More on the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival:

In addition to all of the delicious California-inspired menu items, guests of all ages can enhance their Food & Wine experience with special seminars and exclusive offerings. Tickets for these special experiences are available now