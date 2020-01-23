Tickets Available for Events and Seminars at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

We’re just over a month away from the start of the 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival and interested guests can now purchase tickets for the special events and seminars available during the nearly two month-long event.
- Tickets are now available for the following events:
- Wine Education & Tasting Seminars
- Beer Education & Tasting Seminars
- Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars
- The Disney Culinary Adventure Tour
- The Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception
- At the Wine Education & Tasting Seminars, guests can discover different wine varieties, get tasting notes and ask questions about featured wines.
- At the Beer Education & Tasting Seminars, guests will sample craft brews while gleaning in-depth info on what goes into making them, flavor notes, ideas for food pairings and serving tips.
- At the Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars, guests will learn from acclaimed mixologists and distillers who will teach the attendees about a specific spirit or beverage and help guests make the featured cocktail.
- All three of these seminars will have multiple dates and times and tickets are available for $25 each.
- At the Disney Culinary Adventure Tour, guests will be taken on a walking expedition that explores the various elements necessary to create the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
- This separately ticketed, 90-minute event includes a backstage visit to our Special Events Kitchen, where a guest chef demystifies the process of planning the Festival’s delectable dishes, unique offerings and Marketplace Kiosks year after year.
- Guests will also be able to participate in a hands-on cooking demonstration and challenge filled with culinary fun, savory tastes and mouthwatering triumph.
- The Disney Culinary Adventure Tour will also be held on multiple dates and will begin at 1:30 PM. Tickets are available for $99.
- At the Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception, guests will enjoy wines from different California vintners and sample carefully selected menus to enhance the flavor of the wine.
- Guest presenters from each winery will provide background and tasting notes.
- This hour-long event will be held on three separate nights and tickets are available now for $110.
- You can purchase your tickets for any of these events here.
