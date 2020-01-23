Tickets Available for Events and Seminars at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

We’re just over a month away from the start of the 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival and interested guests can now purchase tickets for the special events and seminars available during the nearly two month-long event.

Tickets are now available for the following events: Wine Education & Tasting Seminars Beer Education & Tasting Seminars Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars The Disney Culinary Adventure Tour The Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception

At the Wine Education & Tasting Seminars , guests can discover different wine varieties, get tasting notes and ask questions about featured wines.

At the Beer Education & Tasting Seminars , guests will sample craft brews while gleaning in-depth info on what goes into making them, flavor notes, ideas for food pairings and serving tips.

At the Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars , guests will learn from acclaimed mixologists and distillers who will teach the attendees about a specific spirit or beverage and help guests make the featured cocktail.

All three of these seminars will have multiple dates and times and tickets are available for $25 each.

At the Disney Culinary Adventure Tour , guests will be taken on a walking expedition that explores the various elements necessary to create the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

This separately ticketed, 90-minute event includes a backstage visit to our Special Events Kitchen, where a guest chef demystifies the process of planning the Festival's delectable dishes, unique offerings and Marketplace Kiosks year after year.

Guests will also be able to participate in a hands-on cooking demonstration and challenge filled with culinary fun, savory tastes and mouthwatering triumph.

The Disney Culinary Adventure Tour will also be held on multiple dates and will begin at 1:30 PM. Tickets are available for $99.

At the Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception , guests will enjoy wines from different California vintners and sample carefully selected menus to enhance the flavor of the wine.

Guest presenters from each winery will provide background and tasting notes.

This hour-long event will be held on three separate nights and tickets are available now for $110.

You can purchase your tickets for any of these events here