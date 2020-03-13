Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Digital Release Comes Early – Available Now

Following the earlier announcement that Disney would release Frozen 2 to Disney+ early, another surprise to help in this time of staying home. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, originally slated for a March 17th digital release, has been released early on many platforms.
What’s happening:
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available for digital purchase on Vudu, iTunes, Fandango and perhaps others. Notably, as of this writing, it’s not on Amazon.
- It was originally slated for a March 17th release. The physical media release is scheduled for March 31st.
- Laughing Place gave Rise of Skywalker a 2.5 out of 5 review.