Show Your Wildcat Spirit with Nostalgic Attire Themed to the Original “High School Musical” from shopDisney

by | Dec 10, 2020 9:03 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re all really excited for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special debuting tomorrow on Disney+ and season two of the series is already in production so it won’t be long until we have new episodes to enjoy. But the Disney+ content wouldn’t exist without the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie that started it all!

Previously spotted at Disney Springs, shopDisney has introduced some nostalgic sporty attire to their online store that’s available now. Perfect for lounging around the home or working out at the gym, you can show your Wildcat school spirit with these comfortable shirts that remind us, “We're all in this together.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

High School Musical Attire shopDisney

Basketball T-Shirt

“It's a slam dunk that this ''East High Basketball'' tee is going to be a favorite with High School Musical fans. The faded artwork adds a vintage-style touch to this nostalgic top.”

High School Musical East High Basketball T-Shirt for Men | shopDisney $36.99

Pullover

“Fans of High School Musical will sing out that this is, What I've been looking for. Featuring the show's iconic logo front and center, this bold pullover, with its contrasting long sleeves, will inspire nostalgic memories of the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie.”

High School Musical Pullover for Women | shopDisney – $39.99

Ringer T-Shirt

As the students of East High say, ''Once a Wildcat Always a Wildcat.'' This High School Musical top features ringer styling and a cropped waist so show your loyalty to the team hasn't wavered in the intervening years since the DCOM.

High School Musical Ringer T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney $36.99

Wildcats Tank Top

“Fans of Troy Bolton will cherish this East High basketball team shirt featuring their favorite player's name and number. Our sporty High School Musical top features an allover push through print of the school's mascot!”

High School Musical Tank Top for Women | shopDisney $34.99

Sport Shorts

“Roar on the East High team in these shorts featuring the school's mascot! These sporty High School Musical shorts, with their side stripes and drawstring hem, will have you cheerleading our nostalgic reminder of the celebrated DCOM.”

High School Musical Shorts for Women | shopDisney $34.99

 
 
