Disney+ Shares Trailer, Soundtrack Playlist for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”

Wildcats, your holidays are about to get a lot more musical! Disney+ has released the official trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, and shared the track list for the Special’s soundtrack. But that’s not all, Disney gave fans some new still images to obsess over…happy holidays indeed!
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has released the trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, which premieres Friday, December 11th on the streaming service.
- Later this week, on Friday November 20th, the soundtrack from the special will be available on all streaming services.
- The trailer includes a preview of "The Perfect Gift," a new song from the highly anticipated second season of the series, written and performed by Joshua Bassett.
- In addition to "The Perfect Gift," the soundtrack and special will provide fans a sneak peek of "Something In The Air," the first major musical number from the upcoming second season of the series.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature the cast sharing their childhood holiday memories, best – and most embarrassing! – gifts, favorite traditions and family photos.
- Among the cast participating in the special are:
- Joshua Bassett
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Matt Cornett
- Sofia Wylie
- Larry Saperstein
- Julia Lester
- Dara Reneé
- Frankie Rodriguez
- Joe Serafini
- Mark St. Cyr
- Kate Reinders
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack
- "This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)" – performed by Sofia Wylie
- "The Perfect Gift" – written and performed by Joshua Bassett
- "Feliz Navidad" – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini
- "The Hanukkah Medley" – performed by Julia Lester
- "Last Christmas" – performed by Matt Cornett
- "White Christmas" – performed by Larry Saperstein
- "Little Saint Nick" – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett
- "Believe" – performed by Dara Reneé
- "What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve" – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr
- "River" – performed by Olivia Rodrigo
- "Something In The Air" – performed by the season two cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- "That’s Christmas To Me" – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini
- "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" – performed by Dara Reneé