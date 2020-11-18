Disney+ Shares Trailer, Soundtrack Playlist for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”

Wildcats, your holidays are about to get a lot more musical! Disney+ has released the official trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, and shared the track list for the Special’s soundtrack. But that’s not all, Disney gave fans some new still images to obsess over…happy holidays indeed!

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has released the trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special , which premieres Friday, December 11th on the streaming service.

, which premieres Friday, December 11th on the streaming service. Later this week, on Friday November 20th, the soundtrack from the special will be available on all streaming services

The trailer includes a preview of "The Perfect Gift," a new song from the highly anticipated second season of the series

In addition to "The Perfect Gift," the soundtrack and special will provide fans a sneak peek of "Something In The Air," the first major musical number from the upcoming second season of the series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature the cast sharing their childhood holiday memories, best – and most embarrassing! – gifts, favorite traditions and family photos.

Among the cast participating in the special are: Joshua Bassett Olivia Rodrigo Matt Cornett Sofia Wylie Larry Saperstein Julia Lester Dara Reneé Frankie Rodriguez Joe Serafini Mark St. Cyr Kate Reinders



High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack

"This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)" – performed by Sofia Wylie

"The Perfect Gift" – written and performed by Joshua Bassett

"Feliz Navidad" – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini

"The Hanukkah Medley" – performed by Julia Lester

"Last Christmas" – performed by Matt Cornett

"White Christmas" – performed by Larry Saperstein

"Little Saint Nick" – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett

"Believe" – performed by Dara Reneé

"What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve" – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr

"River" – performed by Olivia Rodrigo

"Something In The Air" – performed by the season two cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

"That’s Christmas To Me" – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" – performed by Dara Reneé