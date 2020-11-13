Entertainment Weekly Offers a First Look at “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”

Entertainment Weekly is offering High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans a first look at the upcoming Holiday Special, which premieres December 11th on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can get a first look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special from Entertainment Weekly, including lots of pictures from the 45-minute special and interviews with the cast and creative team.
- The special will include Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s songs, plus a new song from the upcoming season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
- Season 2 picks up where the first season left off, which ended around Christmas time, so the new song is a Christmas song that is written and performed by Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky.
- The special focuses more on the actual cast of the show rather than the characters they play and was filmed remotely in four different cities, including at the house used in ABC’s The Bachelor.
- The article also reveals that each of the cast members have written songs for the second season. The first season’s hit song, “All I Want,” was written by Olivia Rodrigo.
- The special also features a clip from the upcoming season that features the entire ensemble.
- The soundtrack for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will be released on November 20th ahead of the special’s December 11th Disney+ premiere.
- Visit entertainmentweekly.com to see the full story and all of the photos from the special and the upcoming season.