High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special Coming to Disney+ on December 11

by | Oct 7, 2020 9:45 AM Pacific Time

The winter holidays are just around the corner and Disney+ is bringing cheer to fans with a brand-new streaming special. This December, fans of the Disney+ original High School Musical series can tune in for a seasonal episode High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.

What’s Happening:

  • The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer as they perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share their fondest holiday memories in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.
  • The 45-minute special premieres on Friday, December 11th on Disney+ and will also feature a sneak peek performance from the highly anticipated second season of the popular series.  
  • The special will feature series regulars:
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • Joshua Bassett
    • Matt Cornett
    • Sofia Wylie
    • Larry Saperstein
    • Julia Lester
    • Dara Reneé
    • Frankie Rodriguez
    • Joe Serafini
    • Mark St. Cyr
    • Kate Reinders

About High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special:

  • The cast will get viewers in the holiday spirit with their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite traditions, family photos and poignant New Year's resolutions.
  • Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song which he wrote for season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
  • The special is executive-produced by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator and executive producer Tim Federle (Ferdinand) and Ashley Edens (Dancing With the Stars).

Wait! There’s a Soundtrack Too!:

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack, featuring holiday songs performed by the cast in the special, will be available beginning Friday, November 20th on all major music services and streaming platforms.

What They’re Saying:

  • Tim Federle, executive producer and director of the special: "The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones. The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers."

Season one of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is currently available on Disney+.

