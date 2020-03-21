Olivia Rodrigo Releases “All I Want” Music Video from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Walt Disney Records has released a new music video from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series of the fan-favorite song “All I Want” by Olivia Rodrigo. The music video finds the young singer in a dress of hot pink tulle performing the song at a piano in the desert, which transitions to her at the piano in the middle of a lake, accompanied by a few violinists and a cello.

Disney previously released a lyric video and one of Olivia Rodrigo recording the song set to clips from the series.

The song marked Olivia Rodrigo’s songwriting debut and she reportedly wrote it over a three day period. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series contained nine new and original songs in its first season, with “All I Want” becoming the one that resonated most with audiences. The song peaked at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January and has been a popular track in TikTok videos.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is currently in production on a second season on Disney+, which will find the East High students putting on a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. In case you missed it, you can see a high school cast reunite a decade later to put on the same show in this episode of Encore.

