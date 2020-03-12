Roman Banks and Olivia Rose Keegan Added to the Cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

The students of East High have a bit more competition now for the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series according to TVLine, as the second season will see the addition of a Broadway star and a Soap Opera actress being added to the line up.

What’s Happening:

The second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will see the addition of several new cast members when the series returns to Disney+

will see the addition of several new cast members when the series returns to Roman Banks, who recently starred as Evan Hansen in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen is set to play a new character named Howie, who is described as a “hyper-smart, adorkable high school junior who works at Big Red’s family’s pizza shop.” Howie is allegedly named as a tribute to lyricist Howard Ashman, who’s work you probably know from The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, the latter which will be prominently featured in this season

is set to play a new character named Howie, who is described as “hyper-smart, adorkable high school junior who works at Big Red’s family’s pizza shop.” Howie is allegedly named as a tribute to lyricist Howard Ashman, who’s work you probably know from and the latter which will be Olivia Rose Keegan who has previously been performing in the daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives (and earning two daytime Emmy nominations in the process) will be taking on the role of Lily. Described as “an energetic and adorable East High freshman whose sweetness masks her insecurity and highly competitive nature,” we can expect to see her demonstrate similar characteristics to that of Tiara Gold in High School Musical 3 .

(and earning two daytime Emmy nominations in the process) will be taking on the role of Lily. Described as “an energetic and adorable East High freshman whose sweetness masks her insecurity and highly competitive nature,” we can expect to see her demonstrate similar characteristics to that of Tiara Gold in . It was also recently announced Dancing with the Stars will also appear in a recurring role this season as Zack, Miss Jen’s Ex-boyfriend who is returning to Salt Lake to teach drama at North High, the biggest rival school of East High.

will also appear in a recurring role this season as Zack, Miss Jen’s Ex-boyfriend who is returning to Salt Lake to teach drama at North High, the biggest rival school of East High. These new additions add to the already well-rounded cast of: Olivia Rodrigo Joshua Bassett Matt Cornett Sofia Wylie Larry Saperstein Julia Lester Dara Reneé Frankie Rodriguez Joe Serafini Mark St. Cyr Kate Reinders

