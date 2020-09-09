“High School Musical” Merchandise Appears at Disney Springs

While perusing the shelves of Disney Springs earlier this evening, we noticed a few new offerings at Disney Style featuring the popular High School Musical franchise.
What’s Happening:
- New High School Musical merchandise has arrived at Disney Style at Walt Disney World’s shopping and dining district, Disney Springs.
- Disney Style is located in the West Side district of Disney Springs near the Orange Parking Garage.
- The merchandise has likely arrived due to a surge in popularity of the franchise thanks to the Disney+ Original Series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The merchandise, however, is simply branded with High School Musical.
- At Disney Style, we spotted Wildcats tank tops/basketball jerseys, T-shirts, sport shorts featuring the wildcats logo, and a t-shirt that has the phrase “once a wildcat, always a wildcat” printed on it.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted with Disney+ last year, and has proven to be one of the more popular original series offerings on the new streaming platform.
- The series follows students at a fictional high school in a mockumentary format as they produce a staging of High School Musical, and stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.
- The series has already been renewed for a second season, with the reveal earlier this year that we won’t see the students stage a High School Musical 2 production, but rather that it will focus on the students’ production of Beauty and the Beast.