“High School Musical” Merchandise Appears at Disney Springs

While perusing the shelves of Disney Springs earlier this evening, we noticed a few new offerings at Disney Style featuring the popular High School Musical franchise.

What’s Happening:

New High School Musical merchandise has arrived at Disney Style at Walt Disney World

The merchandise has likely arrived due to a surge in popularity of the franchise thanks to the Disney+ Original Series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The merchandise has likely arrived due to a surge in popularity of the franchise thanks to the Disney+ Original Series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The merchandise, however, is simply branded with High School Musical.

At Disney Style, we spotted Wildcats tank tops/basketball jerseys, T-shirts, sport shorts featuring the wildcats logo, and a t-shirt that has the phrase "once a wildcat, always a wildcat" printed on it.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted with Disney+

The series follows students at a fictional high school in a mockumentary format as they produce a staging of High School Musical, and stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

and stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. The series has already been renewed for a second season, with the reveal earlier this year that we won’t see the students stage a High School Musical 2 production, but rather that it will focus Beauty and the Beast.