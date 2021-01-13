Dooney & Bourke Mickey and Minnie Mouse Love Collection is as Sweet as the Iconic Couple

Love is the air! Valentine’s Day is just a month away and to help fans get in the spirit of the holiday, Dooney & Bourke have introduced a new collection featuring Mickey & Minnie Mouse.

Whether shopping for yourself or your sweetheart, this sweet collection combines Dooney & Bourke elegance with cartoon cuteness that any fan will appreciate.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Love Collection

Just this week, three new collectible accessories arrived on shopDisney starring the iconic duo, and we’ve got to say, we’re in love! Each signature Dooney & Bourke piece features a soft pink background covered with an allover print of pink and red Disney Park icons such as ear hats, the carousel, tea cups, fireworks, and the castle. And on top of it all are Mickey and Minnie sharing a few adorable moments.

Satchel

Tote

Wallet

