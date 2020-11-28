Tangled 10th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Collection Now Available

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Tangled, Dooney & Bourke has released two new Rapunzel-inspired bags in different styles. Each of these bags are now available through shopDisney.

Tangled Dooney & Bourke Satchel | shopDisney – $298

Tangled Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | shopDisney – $198

Tangled Dooney & Bourke Tote | shopDisney – $298

All of the bags feature floating lanterns, with the pattern also including Pascal and the kingdom of Corona’s sun logo. The tote-style bag features artwork of Rapunzel herself.

