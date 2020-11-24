Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi Celebrate 10th Anniversary of “Tangled”

The voices of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tangled in a new video.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 50th animated feature, Tangled, was released on November 14th, 2010, introducing the world to Disney’s adaptation of the classic fairytale Rapunzel.
- In honor of the film’s 10th anniversary, stars Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi reunited for a virtual conversation about the legacy of the film and what it means to them.
- Tangled has inspired numerous spin-off projects over the past 10 years. Here are a few highlights:
- Tangled Ever After short film
- Tangled: Before Ever After TV movie
- Tangled: The Series (renamed Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure)
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Magic Kingdom Fantasyland area
- Upcoming Tokyo Disneyland boat ride
- Disney Cruise Line Tangled: The Musical
- Disneyland Fantasy Faire stage show
- shopDisney will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tangled on December 5th with the release of a new collectable Rapunzel doll and the next release in the Disney Castle Collection.
- For more 10th anniversary Tangled fun, check out Tony’s look back at the film’s production.
- You can celebrate at home by streaming Tangled on Disney+.